Averill Park CSD closed December 17 after receiving threat

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Averill Park Central School District will be closed on Friday, December 17 after they received a threat directed toward the District. All schools with grades K-12 will be closed.

Averill Park CSD says that it is an unsubstantiated threat from an unknown person or persons. Out of caution, all schools in the district will be closed.

Averill Park CSD contacted law enforcement and is currently working with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing.

“Threats of all kinds, including those made anonymously, are taken very seriously,” said Averill Park CSD. “If it is a student that is determined to have made the threat, they will face serious consequences through our school’s Code of Conduct, as well as potential criminal charges.”

The District will still provide transportation for all full-day out-of-district programs and to all private and parochial schools. There will not be transportation to half-day Questar III BOCES CTE (VOTEC) programs.

Averill Park CSD is asking parents to reinforce with your children the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to an adult as soon as possible.