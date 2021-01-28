Averill Park Central School District hosts virtual event to focus on emotional health

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Algonquin Middle School and Averill Park High School students participated in their inaugural Warrior Wellness Day. The remote learning day aimed at providing students and parents with opportunities to explore topics and techniques to promote physical and emotional well-being.

The purpose of the event is to delve into important health-related topics. It was inspired by a heartfelt letter an Averill Park High School student wrote to the district expressing her concerns about the emotional well-being of her peers.

The day included a viewing and a discussion of Angst as well as two breakout sessions that students choose. Parents were also invited to watch the movie later that evening.

“Our students are growing up during this challenging time of COVID-19. The teachers and school staff here want to show our students that we are here for them beyond just providing for their academic needs,” Middle School Principal Robert Messia said. “In the days ahead, we hope that students use the skills they learn today to help support their mental and social-emotional health. Our district has a long history of supporting whole-child education and this program is the latest extension of that work.”