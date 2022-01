AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Averill Park Central School District will be transitioning to virtual learning for students in grades 6-12 on Monday, January 10. The school district is going remote because of the staffing shortage related to the COVID.

Students in grades K-5 will continue to learn in-person and transportation will be provided for all in-district bus runs.

All out-of-district transportation runs are canceled today, including Questar III BOCES programs and private schools.