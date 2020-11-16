Average prices of gas are up in NY, US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, both in New York and across the nation, according to AAA. One year ago, the national average was $2.60 and New York’s was $2.69. On Monday:

National average: $2.13 (up $0.02 since last week)

New York average: $2.23 (up $0.01 since last week)

In Albany, prices have risen $0.02 per gallon in the past week, for an average of $2.24 per gallon. Albany’s gas prices are $0.004 lower than they were last month, and $0.374 below where they were at this time in 2019. Historically, Albany’s most expensive November 16 was in 2012, when local gas prices averaged $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of over 500 area stations, the cheapest price in Albany is $1.98 per gallon, and the most expensive is $2.49. Statewide, the lowest price is $1.91 per gallon, and the highest is $3.16. Here are current averages across upstate New York, according to AAA: