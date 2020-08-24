Average price of gas in U.S. goes up after staying flat for weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas across the United States has changed after staying flat for three weeks straight. It is now $2.19 per gallon after increasing one cent. One year ago, the average price of gas across the country was $2.60.

New York’s average price hasn’t changed since last week, remaining at $2.25. Last year at this time, it was $2.80.

There have been some changes locally, too. Here’s a look at prices across upstate New York:

Albany – $2.26 (no change from last week)

Batavia – $2.22 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.17 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $2.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.30 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.17 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)

LATEST STORIES