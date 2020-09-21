Average price of gas drops across NY

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and state average prices of gas are down $.01 since last week.

  • United States: $2.18 ($2.67 at this time in 2019)
  • New York: $2.27 ($2.76 at this time in 2019)

Albany gas prices have fallen $0.08 per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.28 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations. Gas in Albany is $0.027 per gallon higher than it was a month ago, and $0.383 cents per gallon below a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Albany is $2.04 per gallon, and the most expensive is $2.43 per gallon. Statewide, the lowest reported price is $1.91 per gallon, with the highest at $2.79.

The price of gas is expected to continue dropping as fall approaches. Here is a look at other prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.21 (down $.01 since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.23 (down $.02 since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.20 (down $.01 since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.25 (down $.01 since last week)
  • Rome – $2.32 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.21 (down $.01 since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.31 (down $.01 since last week)

