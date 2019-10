(NEWS 10) — Feel like your commute to work is long? You’re not alone.

The average commute time for Americans is at an all-time high, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

People spent an average of 225 hours a year commuting. That’s about 9 days. The poll showing the average person added around 20 minutes to their commute since last year.

A longer commute can hurt your health, according to researchers. It could increase the risk of weight gain and associated health issues.