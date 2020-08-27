Automated valet parking garage unveiled

(CNN) — Ford Motor Company is teaming up with a real estate developer Bedrock and global technology supplier Bosch to help make parking easier.

They are creating a demo of an automated valet parking garage in Detroit.

They will be using Ford Escape test vehicles that have the ability to drive and park themselves, which they will do inside a parking garage owned by Bedrock.

The project will use smart technology from Bosch.

This is how it works, a driver will leave the car in a designated area and use a smartphone app to send the car into an automated parking maneuver.

The app will also be used when the driver wants the vehicle returned to them at the designated pick-up area.

This project is running for tenants of the Bedrock Building, and private demonstrations through the end of September.

