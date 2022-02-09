Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there are no known security threats to the Super Bowl. Officials on Tuesday outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.

They say fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter. Meanwhile, patrol officers, tactical teams, K-9 units and paramedics will be deployed across Los Angeles County.

