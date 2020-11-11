ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former President of Warner Brothers Television and Broadway Actor Alan Shayne has written his memoir called “The Rain May Pass”. Shayne will discuss the new book, at a virtual event at the University Club of Albany.
The virtual event will be held on November 12 at 6 p.m.
Alan Shayne has worked on several TV shows; Alice, Night Court, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Wonder Woman, and Growing Pains.
LATEST STORIES
- State Education Debarment plans virtual meetings to discuss changes to non-public schooling
- Albany Law School professor: legal challenges from Trump administration won’t change election results
- Glens Falls Hospital to reduce visitation in some areas as coronavirus cases rise
- Author Alan Shayne holds virtual book event at University Club of Albany
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case