Australia’s oldest hippo euthanized at 54

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTRALIA (CNN) — Australia’s oldest hippo, Brutus, has died at 54 years of age.

The beloved animal at Adelaide Zoo was one of the oldest hippos in captivity in the world.

Zoo keepers and veterinary staff were concerned about his deteriorating age-related conditions.

He was put to sleep humanely on Thursday.

Brutus had been at Adelaide Zoo for 45 years.

He was born at Taronga Zoo in Sydney in 1965.

