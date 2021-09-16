Australian citizen residing in Watervliet pleads guilty to visa fraud

by: Sara Rizzo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Paul J. Carter, 55, also known as Paul Hamilton, has pleaded guilty to visa fraud. He pleaded guilty to making false statements in a 2018 U.S. visa application.

Officials say Carter admitted to lying about his criminal history when he went to renew his E-2 visa in 2018. E-2 visas admit certain people who have invested a substantial amount of money in a U.S. business.  Carter obtained an E-2 visa and began residing in the U.S. in 2014.

Carter faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2022.

