Australian citizen residing in Watervliet pleads guilty to visa fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Paul J. Carter, 55, also known as Paul Hamilton, has pleaded guilty to visa fraud. He pleaded guilty to making false statements in a 2018 U.S. visa application.
Officials say Carter admitted to lying about his criminal history when he went to renew his E-2 visa in 2018. E-2 visas admit certain people who have invested a substantial amount of money in a U.S. business. Carter obtained an E-2 visa and began residing in the U.S. in 2014.
Carter faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2022.
