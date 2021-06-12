Austin mass shooting: 13 hospitalized after attack downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mass shooting in downtown Austin injured at least 13 people, according to police.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened at 400 E. 6th Street, which is near Trinity Street. There are many bars in the area. The initial 911 call about shots fired came in at about 1:24 a.m.

Chacon said 11 people are now receiving treatment at one hospital, while one victim went to a separate hospital and another received treatment at an urgent care clinic. There are no deaths to report at this time, he said.

Two of these patients are in critical condition, according to Chacon.

Police said they are still searching for the suspected gunman. Chacon could only share a vague description at this time. He said the suspect may be a Black man with a “skinny” build and locs-style hair.

Chacon said he could not say there’s not a danger to the public since the suspect is not in custody. However, he said the shooting appears to be isolated just to this area in downtown.

He said his officers rushed six patients to the hospital in their patrol vehicles, while Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics ended up taking four. Three were transported in personal vehicles, police said.

Police explained officers took some victims in patrol cars because the size of the large crowd on 6th Street and the chaotic scene made it difficult for EMS and the Austin Fire Department to get to the area. Chacon credited his officers for applying first aid and tourniquets to save some of the victims.

Chacon said the FBI is on scene to assist police with the mass shooting investigation.

First responders are asking everyone to avoid Sixth Street due to the active investigation there.

KXAN will work to provide additional updates, as more details are shared.