Police: AuSable man arrested for raping a mentally handicapped person

AUSABLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police arrested a man after he allegedly raped a mentally handicapped person and stole an electric bike.

On September 8, State Police arrested Dakota J. Christian, 20, of AuSable following an investigation of the rape of a mentally handicapped individual. Christian was also allegedly found with an electric bike that was reported stolen from in June.

Charges:

  • Rape 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4

Christian was arraigned in the Jay Town Court and subsequently released on his own recognizance to reappear in court at a later date.

