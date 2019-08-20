Aurora Games competition begins Tuesday in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happening Tuesday in Albany, world-class female athletes will begin competition as part of the inaugural Aurora Games.

After a kickoff event on Monday, the events this week at the Times Union Center will officially begin with an opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Nearly 150 world-class athletes, including several Olympics medalists from two dozen countries across the globe will descend on Albany over the next week to compete in approximately seven different sports.

The opening ceremony will begin with a parade of flags representing more than 20 countries.

The Aurora Games are a partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, which began in 1974.

Competition kicks-off Tuesday with tennis, featuring three singles and two doubles matches between Team Americas and Team World.

Opening Ceremonies

7 p.m.

Times Union Center

The Opening Ceremonies will include a “parade of flags” representing more than 20 countries with participating athletes. The evening will also include musical performances, a presentation of the Aurora Games Athletes’ Bill of Rights, and an unveiling of the Babe Didrikson Zaharias Trophy, the official trophy of the Aurora Games.

Tennis Competition, presented by HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water

Times Union Center

The tennis competition will feature three singles and two doubles matches utilizing fast-paced “no ad” scoring. Competing for Team Americas are Bianca Andreescu (Canada), Sofia Kenin, (United States) and Monica Puig (Puerto Rico). Representing Team World are Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) and Garbine Muguruza (Spain).

Individual session tickets for the Aurora Games are on-sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at just $15. Admission to the Aurora Games Fan Zone is free. Children may qualify for half-price tickets based on seating selection.

Aurora Games Fan Zone

12 to 8 p.m.

Albany Capital Center

Fans are welcome to attend the Aurora Games Fan Zone, featuring music, athlete meet and greets, food and entertainment. Admission is free. Tuesday’s activities include basketball practices by Team Americas (12 p.m.) and Team World (2:15 p.m.)