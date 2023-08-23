SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A total of five suspected fatal overdoses had taken place in Schenectady over the course of three days. Schenectady Police responded to the neighborhoods of Hamilton Hill and Central State where they found the individuals.

In July, NEWS10 reported on seven suspected fatal overdoses over the course of a week’s time in Schenectady. Lieutenant Ryan Macherone works with local organizations to help those using drugs turn their lives around.

“We had one we were alerted to on Sunday and four that we were alerted to on Tuesday. We try to be very transparent with this. We’re trying to help save lives by getting information out as quickly in real time as we can,” explained Macherone.

Macherone says that process starts with helping addicts wherever they are on the road to recovery. Just a few minutes away from the police station, New Choices Recovery Center has free ways users can try to stay safe. “If they are actively still using, making sure they access to things like the test strips, Naloxone or other safe-use materials,” stated Overdose Prevention Coordinator, Haleigh Snare.

The center has a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to their test strips. Two different versions can test for either Fentanyl of Xylazine in a substance. Snare says before someone uses their drugs, they can mix some of it with water and see how the test strip responds. “Within a minute you will have your result. The interesting thing with this is one line is negative and two lines are positive.”

Snare describes the tests as accurate, but there can still be the threat of an overdose. She recommends that for those still using to never do so alone out of safety. “Use with someone or notify someone that you will be using. They can’t Narcan themselves, but somebody else can or notify emergency services to their location.”

The following is a list of available substance use disorder treatment and harm reduction services posted by the City of Schenectady Police Department:

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point – 24/7 Health Hub toll free # – 1-866-930-4999. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone) treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

New Choices – (518) 346-4436 or (518) 382-7838. Provides outpatient services, medication assisted treatment, and recovery supports. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Conifer Park – 518-399-6446 for the main facility and 800-926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT, and Family Support services.

SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700

SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909. Provides outpatient and MAT services

Ellis Emergency Department- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.

The RSS/Ellis Living Room- (518) 831-1523. Provides an alternate to visiting Emergency Room for

mental health crises.

Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00am-7:00pm, Fri 7:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm. Call 518-370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit their website for more information.

Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – 866-518-4991. This is 24/7 same day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.

St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health

Clinics (CCBHC) – provide a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in

need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health

treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc. Call (518)-354-5390 for more

information.

You can get trained in naloxone via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- 24/7, walk-in program

which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region. 518-630-0911.