Audit: NY doing poor job reporting abuse against those with disabilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new audit from the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that New York needs to do a better job complying with Jonathon’s Law, which aims to protect people with disabilities from abuse.

Under the law, any instance of abuse or neglect at a state-run facility must be reported to parents and guardians of the victim in a timely manner.

According to the audit, 11 percent of reports lacked the necessary support to show the incident was properly passed along and seven percent were not reported within the necessary timeline.