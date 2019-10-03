AUDIO: B-17 crew’s communication with Bradley tower before crashing

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A World War II B-17 crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning shortly after takeoff. Of the 13 people on board, at least five have died.

22News obtained the communication between the B-17 crew and the air traffic control tower prior to the crash via LiveATC.net. Listen below.

Crew: “Boeing 93012, we’d like to return to the field.”

ATC: “Boeing 93012, sorry say that again”

ATC: “What’s the reason for coming back?

Crew: “Number 4 engine… we’d like to return [inaudible]”

ATC: “3012 you can proceed onto the downwind for runway 6. You said you need immediate landing?“

Crew: “When you get a chance, yeah.”

ATC: “012 I just want to make sure because we have jet traffic coming in, can you go [inaudible] or do you need to be on the ground right now?”

Listen to the full audio below:

LiveATC.net

After the crash, the tower called all for all vehicles to head to the crash site.

ATC: “Bradley Tower to [inaudible] vehicles no matter where you are, proceed to the crash via the quickest way available.”

“All responding vehicles head to the crash site. Quickest way possible.”

“74 whiskey whiskey, stop. the airport’s closed [inaudible]. 4 whiskey whiskey, make a 180 and taxi on sierra lima cross 33.”

unknown: Is that one of the vintage aircraft over there?

unknown: “Yeah, it crashed.“

unknown: “damn.”

Listen to the full audio below: