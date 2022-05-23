POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating after receiving a report of an ATV versus car hit-and-run in front of Stewart’s Shops on Route 7 in Pownal. Troopers said they have yet to identify the driver of the ATV.

On May 21 around 10:20 p.m., police arrived at the scene and found that the driver of a Jeep Latitude had been struck by an ATV as she was leaving the Stewart’s parking lot. The Jeep was damaged on the driver’s side front fender, bumper, and grill area.

The ATV had been traveling south on Route 7 prior to the collision. After colliding with the Jeep, police said the ATV driver continued south on Route 7 into Massachusetts.

During the investigation, troopers found that a person had been transported to Bennington Hospital as a result of the crash, however it had still not been reported by anyone involved other than the driver of the Jeep. Police said this person said she was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash.

Police said the passenger’s hand was injured and she had possible broken fingers from the crash. She did not give police the name of the ATV driver.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online or by texting “CRIMES” (274637) to VTIPS.