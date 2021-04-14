ATV and dirt bike ban signed in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ATVs and dirt bikes have been banned on public property in Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed the new rules into law during a press conference on Wednesday.

Repossession fees have also been increased by the legislation, now totalling up to $3,000 if a bike is seized.

While signing the legislation, Mayor Sheehan issued a message to ATV and dirt bike riders:

“These vehicles are loud, dangerous, negatively impact the quality of life in our neighborhoods, and are a menace to our community. The message today is clear: do not bring your ATV or Dirt Bike to the City of Albany, because you are not only putting our residents in danger, but it will cost you $3,000 to get it back.” Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Parks within the city of Albany are also included in the ban. Officials clam ATVs have also been spotted on sidewalks, putting pedestrians and schoolchildren at risk.

Since the beginning of 2021, the vehicles have hit an occupied school bus, caused injury to both bystanders and injured two police officers.

“The Albany Police Department remains committed to ensuring our community’s streets remain free of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes. As we have all witnessed, those who choose to operate these unregistered and uninsured vehicles on public roadways are a nuisance to the community and have no regard for the safety of motorists, pedestrians and our residents. We remain committed to this issue and will continue to arrest, issue traffic citations and confiscate the vehicles of those who participate in this reckless behavior.” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins

The law goes into effect immediately. Any confiscated vehicles that are not claimed within 60 days can be sold or destroyed by the city.