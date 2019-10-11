Attorneys appeal Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

BOSTON, MASS (NEWS10) — Attorneys trying to overturn the death sentence of the convicted Boston Marathon Bomber said the jury was stacked against him.

According to a new court document, attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev unveiled their appeal of his death sentence, asking to reverse the sentence or his convictions and instead order a punishment of life in prison.

In total, the 2017 page appeal makes 13 points as to why Tsarnaev’s death sentence should be reversed, claiming he could not have received a fair trial because the entire Eastern Massachusets region was rocked by the April 15, 2013 twin bombings.

The Boston Marathon bomber is currently on death row in the ADX supermax prison in Colorado, known to hold some of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

