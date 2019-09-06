Attorney of limo operator accused in fatal Schoharie crash asks to have charges dismissed

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The attorneys for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo u sine in the fatal Schoharie crash, have filed a request to dismiss the charges against him.

Hussain has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors allege he knew the vehicle involved in the crash had safety issues before he rented it to the group.

Hussain’s attorney says the limo was safe and had been repaired after it had been cited by the State Department of Transportation.

His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

District Attorney Susan Mallery has until September 26 to respond.

The motion to dismiss comes a month before the one year anniversary of the tragic crash.