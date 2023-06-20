GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday for a call of shots fired. Once on scene, they say they located a man who said he was shot at but not hit. The shooter fleeing into a house on Fremont Street.

Neighbors reliving the moment they woke up to the active scene.

“I woke up to the SWAT team and private detectives. Police cars were all over the place,” explained neighbor, Kimberly Sagendorf. “I felt like I could be next. Or anybody could be next. Because this is not a good street.”

Three different area neighbors all confirm they only heard one shot just after 2 a.m.

Police say they found evidence of the shooting and began evacuating every apartment in the multi-unit house. They set up a tactical unit and staged outside of the home. Hours later, police say they received a 911 call from a man inside the home who told them there was man shot in the basement. The caller and one other man in the apartment surrendered to police just after they called 911.

Around 7 a.m., police entered the basement and that’s when they say they located 25-year-old Jesse Brockhum dead from a gunshot wound. They claim he accidentally shot himself. But a woman claiming to be the sister of Brockhum tells NEWS10 there is more to the story.

“He fired a warning shot because there were people coming. There were two cars full of people coming to my house with my not even two-month-old baby in my house. My brother was protecting his family. My brother passed away protecting us,” said the woman.

The Gloversville Police Department denies their officers fired any weapons. But they still notified the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations. Law enforcement experts tell NEWS10 that because officers were on scene of an unattended death the Attorney General, under New York State Executive Law 70-b, is required to investigate and make sure the officers were not involved in the death.