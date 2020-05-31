Attorney General reviewing actions and procedures after New York City protests

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTEN) – Attorney General Letitia James will review all actions and procedures used during last night’s protests in New York City and Brooklyn. The Attorney General will publish the review, which covers the actions of both police officers and protesters, within 30 days.

While announcing the review, Governor Andrew Cuomo said:

“This nation’s history of discrimination and racism dates back hundreds of years and it is what is behind this anger and frustration, but violence cannot be the answer because it obscures the righteousness of the message and the mission. Last night we saw disturbing violent clashes amidst protests right here in New York City, and I’m asking Attorney General James to review the actions and the procedures that were used last night because the public deserves answers and they deserve accountability.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Protests have broken out across the country, with some turning violent, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Commenting on the investigation, Attorney General James said:

“Peaceful protest is a basic civil right. That right should be protected and guarded. We take the designation to investigate last night’s actions very seriously. We will act independently to seek answers, ensure that the truth is laid bare, and that there is accountability for any wrongdoing. We will be transparent in our findings as we seek accountability for those who did wrong. We are asking anyone with information about last night, including visual evidence, to please share it with our office so we can take it into account as we proceed with this investigation New York State Attorney General Letitia James

