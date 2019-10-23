Attorney calls public release of documents in Schoharie limo case ‘unprecedented’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorneys representing the family of one of the victims of the deadly Schoharie limo crash say it’s highly unusual for a criminal case to be aired out in the open, with motions, correspondence, and discovery documents shared with the media and public.

Sal Ferlazzo and Daniel Rubin represent the estate of Amanda Rivenburg, one of the 20 people who died in the crash in October of last year.

Ferlazzo says he’s never seen this strategy of sharing everything with the public in his career. Rubin says it’s become an arms race between the prosecution and the defense to publicly put their spin on evidence.

They say the way the criminal case is being handled by the district attorney, the defense, and the media has caused their client to constantly relive the tragedy. They wish the case would go to trial to give the families impacted the closure they deserve.

Rubin says the constant release of information is contaminating the potential jury pool, and the trial will almost definitely need to change venues if the charges against Nauman Hussain aren’t dropped.

“We will be filing a formal response with the court but are not commenting in the press,” Hussain’s attorney Lee Kindlon told News10 when asked if he had comment on the newly released documents.

The Rivenburg attorneys say the media also plays a role in this. They commend the press for spurring some of the change in the limo industry to prevent other crashes from happening. They also say the media needs to be gatekeepers of some of the disturbing details in the documents, which they say most don’t need to know.