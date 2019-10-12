Attempted robbery in Brattleboro, victim unharmed, police searching for suspect

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. (NEWS10) — On Friday around 1:48 p.m. Brattleboro Police responded to the area of Park Place and Linden Street for an attempted robbery.

Police said in a press release they met with a man on Park Place who told them he was standing near his car when another unknown man struck him in the back of the head and demanded his wallet.

The man described his attacker as a male in his mid 40’s with short white hair, 5,8″ tall, 160 pounds, and wearing dark gray pants, dark grayish/blue sweatshirt and a backpack.

The man told police he was able to fend off his attacker and he was last seen walking north on Linden Street.

Police say the man did not sustain any injuries, did not require any medical attention, and was not robbed of any of his items.

Police canvased the area for the attacker but were unable to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public to contact Officer Kerylow at the Brattleboro Police Department with any information related to this incident.