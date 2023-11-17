Hudson City Police are asking residents to be on alert for any suspicious activity after a child was nearly kidnapped. Police say they were called out to a stretch of Harry Howard Avenue near M.C. Montgomery Elementary around noon, Thursday. They say they are investigating the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old boy.

Chief of Police, Mishanda Franklin, says the boy was walking home from school with his older sister when, “a large white van pulled up to him, and in Spanish, said in a low voice ‘get in the back while motioning to the back of his van. The child used an app to translate it.” She says that is when the boy and girl were able to escape to safety by running home.

Police released an image of the van they say they are looking for. Chief Franklin said the plates appear to be from New York, but the image is blurry. “It appears to be an older style Ford like Econoline VAN. There are different number of windows on each side no running boards on this van according to the video and other information we received, and the grill is silver.”

The school superintendent was unavailable for an interview. The district posted to their website: “As always, the health and safety of our school community are our top priorities. Additional patrols will be present at arrival and dismissal…”

Chief Franklin says it is important to talk with your kids, “We encourage parents and Guardians to talk to their children about personal safety and awareness and to try to respond to that we are also having extra patrols to be in the area in and around the schools.”

Information is limited at this time and Chief Franklin says this is an active investigation. she warns the community to stay vigilant and if you see something say something by calling the Hudson City Police Department at (518)-828-3388.