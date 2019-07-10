AT&T, Verizon customers can’t make 911 calls in Hoosick Falls due to outage

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety says some AT&T and Verizon customers can’t make 911 calls due to an outage.

The agency says the outage is due to three cellular towers in the area of Potter Hill being down.

Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety is recommending in the event of an emergency to use a landline or use of another cellular phone service (Sprint or T-Mobile) to dial 911.

Officials say restoration of service by AT&T is expected to be made by Thursday morning.

