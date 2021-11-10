AT&T adds new cell towers in Albany County to boost wireless coverage

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, AT&T announced a huge boost of its wireless connectivity to areas in Albany County. Additional new cell sites in East Berne, Altamont, and Menands will enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage to help give residents and first responders faster, with more reliable wireless service.

According to AT&T a total of 13 new cell sites in Albany County have been added since 2019, which include Altamont Village, Berne, Guilderland, Rensselaerville, Vosburg, and Westerlo. In addition to newer smaller cell sites in Colonie and Menands. AT&T said new investments in cell sites will boost the capacity of service that will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

Further enhancements will also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for use of FirstNet users. FirstNet is a public safety, VIP emergency response band for first responders. Officials say, this channel is cleared and locked just for the advanced capabilities to help fire, EMS, with law enforcement protect and save lives.