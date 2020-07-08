Atrium financial group giving back to Girls Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Atrium Financial Group is matching donations throughout the month of July to Girls Inc of the Greater Capital Region.

Girls Inc offers six weeks of free summer programming for girls in Grades K through 8th and free after school programming in the fall and spring for K through 12.

The group helps girls develop personal leadership skills as well as important life skills.

Atrium Financial Group wants to help the organization by matching donations up to $50 or more. The company says they want to match the donations because they believe Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region makes a significant impact on local girls and they want to to their part so these important educational resources are available in the future.



LATEST STORIES