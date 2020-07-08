Atrium financial group giving back to Girls Inc.

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Atrium Financial Group is matching donations throughout the month of July to Girls Inc of the Greater Capital Region.

Girls Inc offers six weeks of free summer programming for girls in Grades K through 8th and free after school programming in the fall and spring for K through 12.

The group helps girls develop personal leadership skills as well as important life skills.

Atrium Financial Group wants to help the organization by matching donations up to $50 or more. The company says they want to match the donations because they believe Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region makes a significant impact on local girls and they want to to their part so these important educational resources are available in the future.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG