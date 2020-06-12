Atlantic City allows boardwalk booze to boost crowds

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP/NEXSTAR) — Many folks could use a drink right about now, and for the first time, they can enjoy it while strolling the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas, including the iconic Boardwalk.
Searching for ways to boost tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a resort whose casinos remain closed and restaurants still can’t offer indoor dining, the city is dropping a longtime prohibition on drinking on the Boardwalk to try to capture the party spirit of places like New Orleans.
Pat Fasano, who owns two restaurants in Atlantic City, says it could create a kind of Bourbon Street vibe.
