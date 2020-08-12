ATF Investigating Glenville gun store

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has opened an investigation into a gun store in Glenville.

A senior special agent confirmed that Target Sports Inc., based on Saratoga Road, is the subject of the investigation but could not go into any further detail.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

