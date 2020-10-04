At least one Rivers Casino staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At least one staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino. The casino was open for business on Saturday.

Rivers resumed operations on September 9, following an almost six month hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic led to the establishment closing its doors on March 16.

When contacted by NEWS10, Rivers Casino said:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our Team Members, guests and the community is our top priority. Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady follows best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and meets or exceeds all State of New York Gaming Facility Guidelines for reopening. We defer to the Schenectady County Health Department for all COVID-19 data. If any cases have potential for impact on Team Members or guests, they are notified accordingly.” Andre Claridge

Rivers Spokesperson

Rivers declined to provide details on the exact number of staff members who had tested positive for the disease and what if any contact staff who had tested positive have had with the public.

Casinos were not mentioned in any phase of the Governor’s reopening plan, but were eventually allowed to reopen in September with restrictions in place. These restrictions included a 25% occupancy limit and a ban on table games.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES