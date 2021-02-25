Pittsfield housing repair program seeks qualified vendors for contractor list

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield has a new initiative that offers eligible homeowners grants to renovate the outside of their homes. The “At-Home in Pittsfield Housing Repair Program” is looking for vendors and contractors interested in helping the community by getting involved when it launches this spring.

Pittsfield is trying to create a list of prequalified contractors to work with homeowners in the program. Mayor Linda Tyer says a prequalified list will streamline the process. “We want to ensure that when we’re ready to start this initiative, we have a robust pool of qualified contractors on hand to get this work done. It’s equally important that we do all that we can to support our homeowners throughout the renovation project,” she said.

Repairs eligible for funding through the program include replacement or repairs to roofs, windows, doors, porches chimneys, and siding. The following table has the minimum requirements for At-Home in Pittsfield funded projects:

Project TypeMinimum required Construction Supervisors License (CSL)*Home Improvement Contractor Registration Required (HIC)?Public Liability Insurance**?Lead Safe Renovator (LSR), Moderate Risk Training (MR) or De-leading License (DL)***
Roofing ReplacementCSSL Roof CoveringYesYesNo
Window & Door ReplacementCSSL Window & SidingYesYesYes
Porch Repairs or ReplacementCSSL 1 & 2 FamilyYesYesYes
Chimney RepairsCSSL MasonryYesYesNo
Sliding ReplacementCSSL Window & SidingYesYesYes

The exterior renovation loan program is funded by the city—which is investing $500,000—in collaboration with local lenders and the city. It’s targeted at residents without access to traditional financing. The program is managed by the Department of Community Development rehabilitation staff. For more information about the application, program details, or questions about specialty licenses, call Rehabilitation Specialist John Carchedi at (413) 499-9452.

