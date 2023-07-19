ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (News10)-The placement of more than 80 asylum-seekers bused to a Rotterdam motel from New York City seems to have come as a complete surprise to town, state and Schenectady County officials. The move is said to be a one-year contact between the motel owner and downstate officials, but it ended up displacing the motel’s guests, some of them long term residents who are also in need of emergency housing.

Alicia Cartland had been living at the Super 8 on Carmen Road with her kids since October. She was told to vacate the premises just hours before the busload of asylum-seekers arrived. The Capital Region is facing a shortage of affordable housing and many counties are placing families in area motels. Alicia told News10’s Anya Tucker that she was told she does not qualify for assistance to cover the cost of housing because her hourly wage is above the threshold, so she had been paying $490 a week in rent at the Super 8 before being kicked out. Anya met her in the parking lot outside her job at an area Taco Bell. “How are you doing with housing right now? What’s the plan for you?” Anya asked. “I am just staying at another hotel until I find something.” Alicia told her that the staff at the Super 8 was covering the cost for two days stay at another motel down the road.

The Supervisor for the town of Rotterdam, Mollie Collins, says it would have been helpful had New York City officials given the town a heads up of what was going on so they could have better prepared for the arrival of 85 asylum-seekers, which includes children. “If you can give the people actual facts, then whether they agree with them or not, they are OK with it because at least they know. But there are so many unanswered questions.” She told News10 the information would help them plan for support for the families, such as education for children. “Does this group of people move on? Do we get more people? It’s information,” she added.

“Rotterdam is not a sanctuary town. You know, we did not authorize it,” said Councilman Joe Mastroianni. He is echoing the sentiment of some, but not all of the residents in his community. “New York City is a sanctuary city, and they agreed to take people and now they can’t handle it.”

On a Rotterdam community Facebook page, some commentors suggested that other asylum-seekers in neighboring communities like Colonie have caused a spike in crime. News10’s Anya Tucker called Colonie Police Deputy Chief Robert Winn to check on this and he told the reporter that they have not seen any incidents that would reflect these claims.

Anya met some of the asylum-seekers, who make up a group from Venezuela, Columbia and Peru, outside the motel. One man used google translate to say that he realizes the move is not permanent and that he is doing this for his children.

“Whether you agree with the political side of it, or not, you have to realize that these are people,” said Collins. “So, the first thing that I would say is OK, let’s all just take a breath.”

Supervisor Collins tells News10 that plans on holding an open meeting either tonight or tomorrow night so that the public can better understand what’s going on. That is, of course, after she gathers all the information, herself.