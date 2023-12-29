ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, As the year comes to an end, New York continued to see developments in the ongoing asylum seeker situation. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for federal aid as more buses arrived from the southern border.

Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, an immigration expert And Lawyer with Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, explained the a negative outlook for the immigration situation heading into the new year. She detailed how she says the federal government could step in to provide additional support in the process.

“The federal government needs to be having these conversations with different cities and states and mayors and governors all over the country coordinating this, providing the proper funding and sending them to a designated place where they can be safe and file their applications and get their work permits eventually that’s what needs to happen” Said Freeman-Tolbert.

Also this week, Assemblyman Will Barclay representing district 120 spoke on his big takeaways from the 2023 legislative session in the Assembly. He explained his belief that the state should review how the Board of Regents plans to spend $1.6 billion in state aid in the coming year.

“We fund public schools appropriately, but a lot, to the tune of a substantial amount of money in New York State. I think we need to make sure, if we’re spending all this money in New York State, I think we ought to make sure our schools are performing” Said Barclay.

