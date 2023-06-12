ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Confusion still lingers in the Capital Region about the services being provided to the recent asylees that have reached Albany. NEWS10 breaks down the confusion as the asylees are trying to acclimate to their new home.

When the first busses of asylees made it to our neighborhood, members of Capital District LATINOS say there was confusion amongst our city and county leaders from the beginning.

“We found out that buses had just arrived, and we had not been notified we were not told what time of day. They arrived late at night. And so that was kind of the beginning of a very dysfunctional communication,” said Dan Irizarry, Chairman of the Board, Capital District LATINOS.

Some think the asylees are using area resources. Greg Sheldon, the founder of Eden’s Rose Foundation, says that is simply not true.

“They haven’t received the permission to work so they can’t cover their own basic needs and then the government or whomever has obligated themselves to care for them and to cover their needs it needs to complete those promises, which they are not,” said Sheldon.

So, who is supposed to be taking care of these asylum seekers? Well, it’s a nationwide company called DOCGO. New York City contracted with DOCGO to take care of the new arrivals with everything from food to jobs and basic necessities. And New York City is paying for it.

NEWS10 has reached out to local officials about Albany’s involvement, and County Executive Dan McCoy’s office sent the following:

“DOCGO arranges everything, and we provide gap services as advised.”

But local non-profits say there is no clarity on what the gap or the services would be.

NEWS10 has called and emailed New York City Mayor Eric Adams and DOCGO to ask about the services.

The mayor’s office hasn’t responded but DOCGO emailed us back, saying we should contact New York City Hall.

A major concern for the asylees now is getting employment. Albany leaders are pushing for just that. In a statement, the Albany mayor’s office said, “Mayor Sheehan has continued to call on the federal government to reduce the period for work authorization to 30 days (from 180).”

The asylees tell NEWS10 they just want to work so they can take care of themselves.

“She says she doesn’t want anybody giving me anything. We don’t want to be given things. We just want to work. What he said was we don’t want the government to pay, to cover our basic needs even our immediate ones. All we want is the ability to do it with our own force. If there’s anything more American than that I don’t know what it is,” said Sheldon.