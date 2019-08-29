Assisted living residents share wisdom with kids heading back to school

CARROLL, Iowa (WPRI) — It’s that time of year when Facebook and Instagram feeds are filled with cute images of kids heading back to school. Not wanting to be left out, residents and employees at an Iowa assisted living facility got in on the action.

Instead of holding signs showing what grade they’re going into, the seniors at Garden View Assisted Living shared advice for the students who were heading back to class.

Using the hashtags #youngatheart and #lifelonglearners, Garden View said “We are LOVING all of the wonderful ‘Back to School’ photos, so we thought we would create our own.”

Some of the words of wisdom included:

“Study hard!”

“Do your best every day!”

“Good students ask questions!”

“Read a lot and enjoy your time.”

