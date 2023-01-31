PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials in Portsmouth, Virginia, say they’re investigating after a 22-year-old assistant coach allegedly posed as a 13-year-old girl and played in a junior varsity basketball game earlier in January.

In video from the game obtained by NEWS10’s sister station, the assistant coach, identified as Arlisha Boykins, can be seen high-fiving other players on the team after making multiple plays. Parents of the girl who the coach impersonated told NEWS10’s sister station in Virginia that their daughter was out of town for a basketball tournament.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old said, recounting his reaction after hearing about the incident. The family said that she no longer wants to attend Churchland High next year and will pursue other opportunities. The family is also seeking an apology from the school division.

The assistant coach is no longer employed by Portsmouth Public Schools. Players and parents on the Churchland High School team have decided not to play any more games this season. School officials have launched an investigation into the matter.