ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Speaker Carl Heastie is having the Assembly Judiciary Committee investigate the eligibility of Republican Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang to take office, after questions about his residency were brought up.

While the statement released by Heastie did not elaborate on exactly why Chang’s residency is being called into question, it did say “ Credible and serious questions have been raised…”

When reporter Jamie DeLine asked who brought it up, she was told by his office that concerns have been brought to their attention from various organizations.

Chang ran for Assembly District 49 in Brooklyn and beat out incumbent Democrat, Peter Abbate Jr in November.

In order to serve in the legislature, New York State has certain residency requirements that must be met.

“In the New York State Constitution, it requires that anybody running for office as a state senator or a state assemblymember must be a resident of their district for one year preceding the election,” explained Christopher Bopst,

According to Heastie’s statement, the judiciary committee’s review is to be completed by the end of the month and will be forwarded to the new Assembly when session begins in January.

“In this case, the Assembly would have the right to vote that this person did not meet the qualifications and may not be seated. It’s what the courts have referred to as judicial power of the legislature in that scenario.”

But what happens if the Assembly determines that Chang did not meet the residency requirements? Bopst explained what the next step would be.

“There will be a special election that the governor will call and then there will be a vote and then who ever gets the most votes in that election would then represent that district.”

DeLine reached out to Chang and Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay, for comment but did not get a response.