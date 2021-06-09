Assemblyman Tague introduces new legislation to prevent mask mandates for children from state agencies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C,I-Schoharie) was joined by legislators and parent-advocates Wednesday at a press conference announcing his new legislation to prevent state agencies from mandating mask requirements for children.

The bill would reportedly end mask requirements for children in schools, summer camps and similar settings, while not allowing state agencies to implement such mandates in the future for healthy, non-symptomatic children under the age of 18.

The bill comes as COVID-19 positivity rates throughout the state remain low, and is reportedly working to help schools regain control while giving parents the power to make decisions based on their children.

Vaccination rates in New York have reportedly remained higher than the national average among adults, and evidence suggests that COVID-19 doesn’t spread significantly within schools between children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire