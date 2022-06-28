SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Incumbent Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara won the Democratic Primary against challenger Justin Chaires. He will advance to the General Election.

Justin Chaires is a Schenectady native and special education teacher who was seeking to knockout longtime incumbent Angelo Santabarbara who has represented the district since 2012 for 6 terms. Chaires was originally going to challenge Congressman Paul Tonko, but changed course after the new district maps were redrawn. He told NEWS10 he is proud of what his team has done regardless of the outcome.

“I want to make sure that everyone knows I’m not going away. I will never stay behind the scenes again. I’m here to support the people this district no matter what,” Chaires said.