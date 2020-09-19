Assemblyman Santabarbara introducing bipartisan bill for harsher penalties in drive-by shootings

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last Sunday, 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis was fatally shot in the head when a gunman fired shots from a car during a drive-by shooting in Troy.

In response to this tragedy, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara joined Senator Jordan to ensure those responsible face harsher penalties by introducing a bill in the State Assembly matching a bill introduced by Senator Jordan in the Senate, adding deaths caused by a drive-by shooting would qualify as murder in the first degree.

More specifically, the bill would allow a prosecutor to charge a defendant with murder in the first degree if it was connected to a drive-by shooting. Murder in the first degree is a class A felony that is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this tragic and senseless death,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “Drive-by shootings are an attack on our community and we cannot standby while innocent bystanders become victims. We must do all that we can to ensure those responsible face the harshest penalties,” Santabarbara said. “While I know the police are doing all they can to bring those responsible to justice, we as legislators also have a responsibility to take action. This bill is a bi-partisan effort that sends a strong message, we will not tolerate these attacks on our community here or anywhere.”

