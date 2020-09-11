Assemblyman Santabarbara hosting Amsterdam blood drive

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is hosting a blood drive on Friday to help support local hospitals, like St. Mary’s in Amsterdam. The blood drive is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Century Club of Amsterdam on Guy Park Avenue.

“Whether supporting a victim of a traumatic injury or a patient undergoing chemotherapy treatment, donating blood helps give those in need another chance at life,” Santabarbara said. “It’s always important to be reminded of the lifesaving potential we each hold. Our community always comes together to provide support after tragedies strike, but donating blood is a powerful way to proactively help those going through challenging times.”

Santabarbara is working with the American Red Cross, who has announced a critical shortage of blood and need for blood donations. A single blood donation can save up to three lives, and donations are needed for surgeries, cancer treatments, transplants, and more.

They need donors of all blood types, but “universal donors” with the blood Type O-negative are in especially high demand, as their blood can go to anyone. Nationwide, only 7% are Type O-negative.

Head to the American Red Cross website to find an upcoming blood drive in your community, as well as donation eligibility requirements.

Santabarbara represents New York’s 111th Assembly District, covering Montgomery County and parts of Schenectady and Albany Counties.

