Assemblyman helps bring new ambulance to Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam Emergency Medical Services will add a new ambulance to its fleet, according to the office of Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.
Santabarbara helped secure the $125,000 needed to buy the new emergency vehicle. The Assemblyman’s office says a disbursement agreement was sent to Rotterdam EMS last Friday, and that signing it is the last step before releasing the funds.
When an ambulance is called for an emergency situation, every second counts. We have seen a number of ambulance services close their doors, and we can’t risk seeing more do the same, not when lives are on the line. This funding is a smart investment that supports health care here in Rotterdam and will help save lives.Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara
Due to mechanical issues, Rotterdam EMS lost two of its five ambulances in November and December.
Over 26 rural ambulance services closed in New York in 2019.
Rotterdam Emergency Medical Services, established in 1936, is a non-profit operating two locations in Rotterdam.
LATEST STORIES:
- Report: elderly New Yorkers most likely to suffer abuse from their children
- North Country Report: Weekend games stacked at Cool Insuring Arena
- Broadalbin man named First Sergeant of the Year for 109th Airlift Wing
- Say ‘thank you!’: Friday is National Caregivers Day
- Clifton Park man named Outstanding Honor Guard member of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing