Assemblyman Brian Kolb returns to court for his DWI charge

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Brian Kolb had a court appearance for DWI charges on Thursday.

“This isn’t old news by now?” Kolb said as he walked into Victor Town Court.

Kolb crashed into his state-owned SUV into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor and blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

MORE: Assemblyman Brian Kolb blamed wife for DWI crash, per court paperwork

A judge has suspended his license — but Kolb was granted a hardship license for 30 days.

Also at Thursday’s appearance, the prosecution handed over evidence to Kolb’s defense lawyer. Under new criminal justice reform laws, this has to happen within 15 days of arraignment. Chris Schiano, Kolb’s attorney, talked about how his client is doing.

“How would you be doing? This is a tough situation, he’s dealing with it the best he can and he’s moving along. It’s a situation in life, he’s dealing with it one day at a time,” said Schiano.

The Yates County District Attorney, Todd Casella, said he’s not sure what the future holds for Kolb.

“I don’t think we’ll really know until we have motions filed and presumably some pretrial hearings to see where it heads, but it may ultimately end up going to trial,” he said.

When asked if Kolb will be back in Albany with the assembly, his attorney said he couldn’t comment.

The assemblyman represents all of Ontario County. Motions have been set for March 5.

Assemblyman Brian Kolb walking into Victor Town Court for an appearance. A couple weeks ago, he pleaded not guilty to DWI charges. Kolb was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Years Eve @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6zuFfYxM60 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 23, 2020

