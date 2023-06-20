ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Well Wednesday marks the first day of summer, but not everyone is in vacation mode quite yet. The New York State Assembly reconvened Tuesday to take up a series of bills the Senate voted on; some controversial. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige is told the agenda for session is a moving target.

Lawmakers think they’ll be here late Tuesday and Wednesday, debating and voting. Just recently the Wrongful Convictions Act passed in the Assembly 91-46. The bill would make it easier for those convicted of a crime to overturn their cases. “We clearly have people who have contended that they were innocent all the way through the process until conviction, and still went to jail, and ended up later, on being proved that they were not guilty of the crime they were convicted of,” said Assembly member Jeffrion Aubry.

The bill however came with opposition. “Victims will have to be on their pins and needles and will have to wait forever for justice because this opens the door where this can be done, there’s never any finality and so there’s not finality for the victim,” said Assembly member Angelo Morinello.

Another controversial bill is Coverage for All. Assembly Sponsor, Jessica Gonzales Rojas said this would expand eligibility for the Essential Plan to provide coverage for undocumented New Yorkers. “This would only be allowed to utilize our federal dollars, these are surplus dollars that we’ve garnered over years from having our Essential Plan, and our federal government has given us permission to use that money if we submit this waiver. Colorado did it and Washington state did,” she explained.

Advocates are also pushing for the passage of Sammy’s Law – named after Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was struck and killed by a driver in 2013. Sammy’s mother Amy, weighed in, “How many more people must die, how many more families must mark Father’s Day without their kids? It’s outrageous.” The bill would allow New York city to reduce speed limits in certain areas to 20 miles per hour or lower. We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest on these bills and more.