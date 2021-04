CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ashdown Road in Clifton Park is set to close from May 10 until Sept. 3. Crews will be replacing the bridge that runs over the railroad tracks.

The road will be closed between Blue Barns Road (County Route 110) and State Route 146A. A detour will be in place during construction. Only local traffic will be able to use the road during construction.

Please follow all posted signs and slow down and move over when possible when approaching road crews.