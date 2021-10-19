Ashdown Road bridge in Clifton Park to reopen

The Ashdown Road bridge while it was under construction

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials said the Ashdown Road bridge in Clifton Park will reopen to traffic on October 19. The bridge is expected to open to traffic in the evening.

Crews replaced the bridge that runs over the railroad tracks. The road was closed between Blue Barns Road (County Route 110) and State Route 146A.

Construction on the bridge began in May and was expected to be finished in September. However, the project was delayed to October due to delays in materials, labor shortages and other supply chain issues.

Officials said federal regulations about construction near railways also posed challenges related to work scheduling.