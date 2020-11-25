ASEZ WAO delivers care packages to frontline workers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, November 25 at 1 p.m., ASEZ WAO volunteers (Save the Earth from A to Z – We Are One Family) will visit the Schenectady Police Department to show support to frontline staff working during the pandemic.
The volunteers prepared handwritten notes and packaged snacks to deliver to the police officers. This effort is a part of ASEZ WAO’s Heart to Heart campaign taking place around the world to show gratitude and appreciation to essential workers.
